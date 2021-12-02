A rally of Zelensky’s opponents takes place on the Maidan in Kiev | News | News

A rally of opponents of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is taking place in the center of Kiev. This was reported on the evening of December 1 by RIA Novosti.

About a thousand people gathered on the Maidan, people continue to come. They are holding the flags of the nationalist parties “Svoboda” and “National Corps”. There are also flags of the European Solidarity party of the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

A stage with the inscription “Defend Ukraine – Stop the Coup” was installed on the square. As the presenter of the rally explained from the stage, “the actions of the authorities are regarded as a coup d’état, the constitution is being violated, the interests of the country are being surrendered,” therefore, according to him, the protesters were going to prevent this.

A large number of security officials are on duty in the center of Kiev. There are many police cars, buses, dozens of paddy wagons and fire trucks near the square. The movement of vehicles on the central streets of the Ukrainian capital is blocked by the police. The atmosphere at the rally is calm.

Earlier, on November 26, Zelensky said that he had received information about a coup d’état planned for December 1–2 in the country. He pointed to the involvement of businessman Rinat Akhmetov and stressed that billions of dollars were allocated for this campaign.

On the same day, Akhmetov said that the information about his alleged involvement in a coup, which Zelensky made public, is a lie. At the same time, the businessman stressed that he would continue to fight for a free Ukraine, economy, democracy and freedom of speech.