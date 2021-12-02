A whole arsenal of weapons was found at the house of the chief medical examiner of the Orenburg region Gromov

It was unregistered. In the Leninsky court of Orenburg, the details of a high-profile criminal case were revealed.

Today, on December 2, the Leninsky District Court of Orenburg chose a preventive measure for the head of the Orenburg Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination, Andrei Gromov. He was sent into custody until January 29, 2022.

He was detained on November 30 in the framework of a criminal case against him for abuse of office… The reason was the fraudulent activities with paid services, which the morgue actively provided in order to prepare bodies for burial as soon as possible during a period of high mortality due to a pandemic.

Further, a second criminal case was initiated against Gromov under the article “Large-scale fraud committed by a person using his official position“.

According to the investigators, using his official position and acting in a group of people, from March to November 29 of this year, by deception, he committed theft of a large sum of money belonging to the regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination.

The prosecution petitioned for Gromov’s detention, since he could influence witnesses and investigators are going to check morgues throughout the region, because they have reason to believe that the case in Orenburg is not an isolated one.

The defense side insisted on house arrest, stating that at the moment Gromov’s father is in the hospital and needs care, his wife lives in Moscow, the employees of the Bureau of SME signed a collective appeal in defense of Gromov and, in general, he is even ready to quit, if only not planted.

Five minutes before Judge Alexandrova announced the chosen measure of restraint, Andrei Gromov gave an interview to reporters. His wife was sitting next to him.

I understand the accusation, I disagree with it. I consider myself innocent. The team supported me, which came as a surprise to me and moved me to tears. For me, everything that happened was a surprise, because I tried to legalize … our revenue has grown approximately five times! Earlier, before me, all this money was stolen. Now this money goes to the state treasury, which many do not like, very many. Former employees, funeral agencies that work in black. I do not believe that this could have been a “custom” case. After ten years of devastation, at least some hope has appeared in the bureau: medical examinations are being carried out, equipment has been purchased, people are receiving decent wages, and state assignments are being fulfilled. The indicators speak for themselves.

Gromov was offered a deal with the investigation, he did not inform, stating that he would not divulge the secrets of the investigation. It turns out that his 84-year-old father is in the hospital, and the pensioner will simply be “thrown into the street” if he is taken into custody. And his wife lives in Moscow, there are two minor children. The head of the SME Bureau also said that he could have told reporters about all the good deeds and the development of his organization, but no one, allegedly, was interested in the topic. And he himself did not show the initiative, because his “second coming” to the post was initially associated with a negative information background. We will remind, in 2010, Gromov was already fired from this position because of the scandal that broke out. The team then wrote a complaint against him to the prosecutor’s office, reporting on double-entry bookkeeping and personal business, which he organized on the basis of the institution, but the salary of employees, on the contrary, left much to be desired.

As a result, the judge of the Leninsky District Court of Orenburg, Alexandra Alexandrova, granted the request of the investigating authority to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention until January 29, 2022. And she told a few juicy details.

For example, it turned out that testimony against him was given by three witnesses who fear pressure on them. One of them said that paid services in the bureau were provided at the direction of Gromov, but no payment was made. The witness transferred the money to his bank card, and then, according to the instructions of the head of the “Bureau of SME” – to the card of a third party. Amount – over 500,000 rubles

After the arrest, Gromov himself refused to testify, and after the charge was brought, too. He committed crimes as part of a group of persons that have not yet been identified.

During searches in Gromov’s home on Zwilling Street (according to Orenday, he has an eight-room apartment), illegally stored Osa traumatic pistol, smooth-bore rifle and cartridges for weapons were found and seized.

The court believes that being at large, Gromov may continue to engage in criminal activity, exert influence on the participants in a pending case, He is accused of committing crimes as part of a group, using his powers, is the current head of the SME Bureau, his subordinates questioned by the police they are afraid of pressure on them in order to change these testimonies, does not own property and funds, which can be foreclosed, in connection with which it is impossible to choose a milder measure of restraint against him, except for detention, the judge said …

To this Gromov said – “God will judge you.” His defenders will appeal the court ruling by filing an appeal.