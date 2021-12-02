Actor Ben Affleck says reuniting with J.Lo is one of the best decisions in life

Affleck admitted that he considers himself lucky, because he did not miss the second chance.

Star couple of actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck renewed their relationship this spring after 17 years since the end of their acclaimed romance.

Lovers look happy and are happy to be together again. In particular, the 49-year-old actor confessed in an interview with WSJ. Magazine that renewing relations with J. Lo is one of his best decisions, reports TSN.

“Sometimes I think about the fact that I can share my great love story with the whole world. Indeed, it was a wonderful decision to return to my beloved woman. And I can say that the second time our relationship only got better, because we are now more experienced, “Ben shared.

Read also“Cute scold”: Ben Affleck removed J. Lo from his friends on Instagram“I am very lucky, because I know that some people do not even have the first chance to strike up a relationship with someone. This time I had enough time to reflect on the failures of past relationships,” – said the actor.

In addition, the celebrity added that he was annoyed by gossip regarding their relationship with the 52-year-old actress. He believes that it is stupid to share his love with the whole world, so he does not plan to talk a lot about his personal.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez began dating this spring after the actress broke up with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Affleck was also lonely – he broke up with his beloved Anna de Armas.

The lovers reunited after 17 years from the end of their romance – in the early 2000s. They were engaged and were about to get married, but the wedding never took place.

Author:



Violetta Orlova