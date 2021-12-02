Alibaba shares fell to historic lows

Alibaba Group’s U.S.-traded shares hit an all-time low. Alibaba’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are reportedly trading at a ratio of 18.7. This is the lowest since the company’s market debut in 2014, and the largest discount to the NASDAQ-100 average multiple on record.

Alibaba’s ADR fell 4% ahead of the day; the company’s shares in Hong Kong lost 2.5% before the close. In the past 13 months, the company has been under pressure from the Chinese authorities – during this time it lost $ 526 billion, and amid worries about the company’s prospects, this trend may not be limited. Alibaba’s key growth drivers are now under scrutiny from regulators: financial technology, data processing, online advertising and content. In its most recent quarterly report, the company reported that it had failed to meet sales expectations and predicted a slowdown in revenue growth in fiscal 2022.

There is some uncertainty about the future of Chinese tech giants the size of Alibaba, as they used variable equity companies to go overseas to circumvent local laws. Some insiders have previously reported that Beijing is going to ban this practice, but on the eve of the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced on its website that the information about such a ban is not true.

There is a growing consensus among American traders that Alibaba shares have already fallen in price enough to turn around and start gaining weight. Although Wall Street analysts are optimistic: for 1 recommendation to sell, there are 56 recommendations to buy, although the company’s assets have been steadily falling in price for 18 weeks in a row.