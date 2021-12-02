Alibasov Jr. shared his thoughts on when to expect news about Khlebnikova

The son of a famous producer is sure that the injured singer will not hide how she feels.

There is a lot of different information about the condition of the singer Marina Khlebnikova, who was injured during the fire. The 56-year-old artist is allegedly still in a medical coma, which is necessary because of the severe pain that the star is experiencing.

Has Marina Arnoldovna come to her senses? Why are relatives not allowed into her room? Teleprogramma.pro asked Bari Alibasov Jr. about this, who keeps his finger on the pulse of this tragic story.

“It is quite possible that the relatives do not want to publicize her condition at all. But, at least yesterday morning, dad (producer Bari Alibasov. – Approx. ed.) I called Sklifosovsky again, he was told that so far there has been no improvement. You can’t come – for now, all the same, the condition is serious ”, – commented the source of the publication. “Mindful of our situation: what does“ come to my senses ”mean? My dad still didn’t come to his senses after that situation. If a person opens his eyes, this does not mean that he comes to himself. Therefore, Marina will come to her senses when she herself lets you know about it. She is not a shy person. I do not think that Marina will hide her condition. Surely if she had been in good condition, she herself would have given some kind of comment. I think that the first news we will hear directly from her. I sincerely hope so. “ “At least, if everything were categorically bad, we would know about it for sure. I respect her loved ones very much for the fact that they do not say anything about her without her permission. This is, in fact, correct. When dad was in such a situation, he gave me a slap on the head with a pipe in his mouth and pointed to the camera icon, meaning: “Son, why the hell am I dying, and you are filming me ?!”

Alibasov Jr. believes that when the artist comes to her senses, even if she is not able to tell about herself, she will allow her relatives to do it. And since this has not happened yet, it means that Khlebnikova is still in a coma.

“I never saw her drunk”: Gulkina told why Khlebnikova looked bad before the emergencyThe reason for the singer’s painful appearance, according to her colleague, was not alcoholism at all.

He added that his father is very worried about his pupil, and because of her age, every day the news that she is in the hospital strikes the elder Alibasov like the first time.

We will remind, on November 18, the singer became a victim of a fire in her own apartment, which could have started because of an unextinguished cigarette. The woman was hospitalized with severe burns.

