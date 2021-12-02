“Always the same circus” – Macron called Johnson a clown – InoTV

A few hours after the news of the death of 27 migrants in the English Channel, French President Emmanuel Macron called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “a clown”, writes The Daily Telegraph. As the newspaper notes, Johnson is trying to present London as a “victim” and make Paris the “scapegoat” for Brexit.

As the newspaper notes, Macron made unflattering remarks about the British Prime Minister during his visit to Croatia on November 24, a few hours after the news of the death of 27 illegal migrants in the English Channel.

After the tragedy, the leaders held telephone calls, but attempts to forge cooperation quickly escalated into conflict over the publication of a letter from Johnson to Macron, which outlined proposals to combat crossings across the English Channel in small boats.

“Bozho talks to me, he is practical, everything is fine, we discuss things like adults, and then he puts sticks in our wheels before or after in a rough manner. And it’s always the same circus“, – said”angry“Macron after talking with Johnson.

“Starting point“For the tension between London and Paris, the French leader called Brexit. The President noted that Johnson “positions himself as a victim and makes France the scapegoat“, Trying to turn every simple situation into a complex problem: the sausage war, the fishing dispute and Australia’s abandonment of the French submarine program.

At the same time, according to Macron, privately Johnson says that he is sorry that he behaves this way, but he admits that above all “must reckon with public opinion“. “It is very sad to see that a great country with which we could do so much is led by a clown“, – added the president.

High-ranking sources of the publication in the British government did not dare to comment on the situation, but noted that Macron seems to be playing on the domestic audience ahead of the presidential elections, which will be held in April.

“The Prime Minister continues to strongly and openly advocate for a stronger relationship between the UK and France. Our approach will not change, even if we have to wait until the end of the French presidential election to change our tone.“, – quotes The Daily Telegraph the words of one of the anonymous sources.

The Elysee Palace refused to comment on the messages, noting only that in the near future “no meetings planned“Between Macron and Johnson. Earlier this week, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen said Paris is ready to start discussions if the British negotiate in “serious spirit“.

Paris is expected to propose a deal that would allow London to return one migrant for every refugee child it accepts from Calais. Most likely, the newspaper believes, London will reject this proposal. The British government wants France to agree to take back all migrants crossing the English Channel in order to disrupt the smugglers’ business model. In return, they are ready to pick up children who are in Calais unaccompanied by adults and who have relatives in the UK.