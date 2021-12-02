Americans on Twitter about Kaprizov, who scored the most points in the NHL in half a month

Kirill Kaprizov scored 3 shots on goal, scored a goal and made one assist with a +2 utility in the match in which Minnesota beat Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday – 5: 2, – writes an English-language site Cbs

Whims brought Wild ahead 2: 1 at 7.20 in the second period.

Kirill Kaprizov with the long-range wrister to give Minnesota the lead!#mnwild pic.twitter.com/os3rIu8QLN – Hockey Daily 365 (@ HockeyDaily365) December 1, 2021

And then he also assisted Yunas Brudin closer to the end of the same twenty minutes.

Jonas Brodin hammers one home from deep to beat the buzzer in the 2nd! Wild up 3!#mnwild pic.twitter.com/qkDr1PXKGD – Hockey Daily 365 (@ HockeyDaily365) December 1, 2021

In the last 7 meetings, Kaprizova really broke through. In them, he scored 4 goals and gave 10 assists. 4 out of 6 matches in which he scored more than one point this season fell on this segment. All in all, the Russian winger, who has played in the league for the second year, has 7 goals, 18 assistant points and 74 shots on goal in 22 meetings. Moreover, his utility rating is “+7”.

We offer to take a look at how they respond to Twitter

about Kirill after the next two points earlier in the season, rather harshly criticized him Minnesota fans as well as other North American hockey fans:

@Gergorovich123:

– Remember how we were worried about his productivity? Lol.

@Neil_Hess122:

– I also remember how Dallas fans tried to prove that Robertson is better. Ahahaha!

@Oscarlikesbeer:

– Yes, Whims started the season a little slowly. But now it played out like it should!

@MnwildPR:

– Kirill Kaprizov scored the most points in the NHL – 14 (4 + 10) and registered the best result in the +/- (“+11”) system since November 18 (7 matches). In the general list of top scorers, he shares the 6th line with 25 points.

@NickTerhaar89:

– And on points in equal compositions, he now shares the third line with Johnny Gaudreau. And it lags behind only Leon Dreiseitl and Mats Zucarello.

@SKORNorth:

– Kirill Kaprizov is on fire now!

@riverwoodrob:

– By the way, perhaps you can even make a prediction that he will become the MVP of the league at the end of the season. No seriously! Just look at his last 10 matches. He is quite capable of scoring at least 100 points, as well as leading his team to the first place in the conference.

@CoachBGonzo:

– The fact that 2 Kaprizov points per game seem to everyone to be quite commonplace is just madness!

At the same time, since 2010, only 7 hockey players in the NHL managed to achieve a rare and special achievement – to score 100 points in one championship.

Kaprizov has a chance to do this, playing with the weakest partners of these players, which are: McDavid, Dreiseitl, Crosby, Malkin, Kane, Kucherov, Marshand.