An aerial bomb exploded near the station in Munich – RBK

In Munich, near the Donnersbergerbrücke railway station, an explosion occurred during construction work. About it reported city ​​police on Twitter.

“The cause of the explosion near Donnersbergerbrücke was the explosion of an aerial bomb,” clarified later in the department.

The explosion injured three people, the condition of one of them is assessed as serious, reported at the fire department in Munich. They also clarified that the bomb was in the ground. Sappers arrived at the scene, added in service. The publication Merkur, citing firefighters, writes about four victims.

The explosion occurred at a construction site, which is located next to the railway tracks, Merkur reports. As the head of the German Interior Ministry, Joachim Herrmann, assured, the bomb had been underground since World War II. The shell weighed 250 kg, now the investigation is finding out the circumstances by which the bomb had not been found earlier, the minister said, radio station BR24 reports. More than 40 police officers, several fire engines and two police helicopters arrived at the blast site, BR24 added.