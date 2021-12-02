An army of women traders, the cold war and life to 115. Saxo Bank has presented “shocking forecasts” for 2022

The bank has been publishing such forecasts for 19 years and notes that these are “unlikely events that could have a significant impact on financial markets if they materialize.”

The chief economist and chief investment officer of the bank, Steen Jacobsen, presented the forecasts with revolution as the main theme. He noted that society and the economy suffer from inequality, and the current system is not able to solve the problem, so “the question is not whether we will have a revolution, but rather when and how.”

“Almost everything has to change if we want to achieve zero emissions, less inequality, sustainable energy and, importantly, higher productivity,” Jacobsen said. He explained that the revolution should be seen in a broader definition: not as a “physical overthrow of governments”, but as moments that cause “a change in thinking, behavior and the rejection of the precarious status quo.”

According to Jacobsen, some areas require more freedom from governments, in particular, he advocated easing of monetary policy. In other areas, on the contrary, tighter regulation is needed, for example, in the fight against inequality, overly powerful monopolies and the dangers of a “hyper-financial economy.”

Young people need “brighter prospects” and cooperation between countries should be strengthened, Jacobsen said.

Saxo Bank predicts that a massive hypersonic arms race will begin among the militarily leading countries in 2022, as none of them wants to feel lagged behind.

Due to the confrontation in hypersonic and space technologies between the United States and China, rivalry will intensify “on all fronts”, the Danish bank predicts. Other major powers with advanced military technology, including Russia, India, Israel and the European Union, will join in this confrontation.

This will lead to the destruction of the doctrine according to which it is pointless to start a nuclear war because of the guaranteed destruction of both sides. The speed and agility of hypersonic technology instills confidence that superior defenses on one side can completely prevent an attack and even create new opportunities for a first strike.

According to Saxo Bank, next year, women traders, tired of the lack of change, will create an “army of Reddit” and launch a coordinated assault on companies that violate civil rights to force them to abandon racism, sexism, ageism and abuse.

Women traders will launch sales of shares in “patriarchal” companies, and funds will be channeled to companies with the best female representation in management and leadership.

Saxo Bank also predicts a fall in popularity for Facebook, which will become a “boomer platform.” More and more young people are leaving Facebook to protest the company’s access to users’ personal data for profit. Saxo Bank predicts that in 2022, investors will realize that Meta (the new name of Facebook) is rapidly losing its young audience, and therefore potential and profitability. Meta will “desperate” try to acquire Snapchat or TikTok, but will fail to win back the youth, the bank predicts.

As a result, the company’s value will drop by 30%, and it will be called upon to spin off its assets into separate organizations, which will destroy the “monopoly dreams” of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Saxo Bank predicts a 33% fall in the stock of the music service Spotify. According to the bank, this will happen due to the appearance in 2022 of a service based on NFT (non-fungible tokens), thanks to which musicians will be able to distribute music without intermediaries in the form of Spotify and Apple Music and not give these platforms most of their income.

According to another forecast, scientists in 2022 will create a “cocktail” of treatment methods that regulate processes at the cellular level, which will increase average life expectancy by 25 years or more. This rate will also be affected by the reduction and even elimination of most diseases through DNA editing.

Saxo Bank also predicts the start of a constitutional crisis in the United States and 15 percent inflation in the country, India’s alliance with Arab states and a pause in the fight against global warming.