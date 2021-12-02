An artist collaborating with Cartier has released a collection NFT :: RBC.Crypto

The NFT series contains 31 tokens of various rarities. Their price will increase after each purchase of NFT from the collection.

UPD: The article was amended on December 2 at 17:40 Moscow time

Natalia Gudovich, an artist collaborating with French watch and jewelry manufacturer Cartie, and Infinity Art presented the Medaglioni collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) on the Binance NFT marketplace.

The NFT series contains 31 tokens of various rarities from six works by Natalia Gudovich. The token price will increase after each NFT purchase from the collection. One NFT token, created from all six of the artist’s works, will become an exclusive lot and will be sold through an auction.

At the end of November, the Binance NFT marketplace started selling a collection of non-fungible tokens from the music group Hands Up! The band’s frontman Sergey Zhukov, together with the Warner Music Russia music label, presented their own NFT tokens in honor of the 25th anniversary of the musical group.

