Ana de Armas showed a spicy look on the red carpet in London

33-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress and ex-girlfriend of Ben Affleck attended the world premiere of James Bond’s No Time to Die at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Ana played one of the roles in the tape and appeared on the red carpet of the Royal Albert Hall in London along with other members of the film crew, actors and even royal guests, among whom were Princes Charles and William and their spouses Duchess Camilla and Catherine.

Ana de Armas / Associated Press

Also read

Ana de Armas came to the photographers in a revealing black evening dress in lingerie style from Louis Vuitton. The outfit was on chain-like straps, with a very deep V-neckline and a thigh-high cut, in which the actress showed off her long slender legs to the public. The star was shod in black heeled sandals.

Ana de Armas / Associated Press

The girl supplemented her image with several rings on her fingers, pendant earrings with stones in her ears, a perfect bob haircut and light makeup with arrows on the eyelids.

Ana de Armas / Associated Press

Who else attended the premiere of the film about “agent 007”, see our gallery below.

Read also: In a blue dress and impeccable styling: Duchess Camilla with her husband Charles at the London premiere of James Bond