Ariana Grande and Vera Wong admired the Kazakh woman’s dress from improvised means

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
41

The famous American actress and singer Ariana Grande appreciated the dress of a young Kazakhstani based on the dress by Vera Wong. Danira Kakimova, a resident of Nur-Sultan, made a spectacular image with her own hands as part of a popular challenge. Danira spoke about the process of creating a dress and the reaction of Hollywood celebrities in an interview with a NUR.KZ correspondent.

Danira Kakimova / Ariana Grande. Photo: instagram.com/kakimova
Danira Kakimova / Ariana Grande. Photo: instagram.com/kakimova: Instagram

The day before, a young Kazakhstani woman Danira Kakimova published a dress on social networks that she sewed with her own hand as part of the #metgalachallange challenge. The essence of the challenge is to repeat the image of a celebrity from previous ceremonies.

As a prototype, the girl chose the outfit of Ariana Grande, in which the star shone on the red carpet “Met Gala – 2018”. Then the Grammy winner appeared in a dress from Vera Wang with a print that repeats Catholic frescoes.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here