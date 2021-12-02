Ariana Grande and Vera Wong admired the Kazakh woman’s dress from improvised means

The famous American actress and singer Ariana Grande appreciated the dress of a young Kazakhstani based on the dress by Vera Wong. Danira Kakimova, a resident of Nur-Sultan, made a spectacular image with her own hands as part of a popular challenge. Danira spoke about the process of creating a dress and the reaction of Hollywood celebrities in an interview with a NUR.KZ correspondent.

Danira Kakimova / Ariana Grande. Photo: instagram.com/kakimova: Instagram

The day before, a young Kazakhstani woman Danira Kakimova published a dress on social networks that she sewed with her own hand as part of the #metgalachallange challenge. The essence of the challenge is to repeat the image of a celebrity from previous ceremonies.

As a prototype, the girl chose the outfit of Ariana Grande, in which the star shone on the red carpet “Met Gala – 2018”. Then the Grammy winner appeared in a dress from Vera Wang with a print that repeats Catholic frescoes.

It is noteworthy that a Kazakhstani woman created her own version of a luxurious outfit in just an hour. Danira revealed her creation to the world by posting pictures on Instagram.

“The image fell on Ariana, as I have been very fond of her for a long time. I listen to her music and follow her work. I made the dress from improvised means: a corset, curtains and stickers, a bow from a white silk scarf. I made the dress in an hour.

I decided to do it spontaneously, because I just stumbled upon such a challenge and I was already late with the deadlines. It was necessary to quickly prepare a dress and take a picture, “the girl shared.

Just a few hours later, the creation of a Kazakhstani woman was appreciated by Vera Wong, the creator of that very dress. The American fashion designer shared pictures of Danira on Instagram Stories and expressed her admiration for the girl.

Next, Ariana herself made a repost of the photos, bringing the fan from Kazakhstan to a real delight.

“I was very happy and excited, as I like her since 2016. I woke up early in the morning, and all her subscribers and her fans write to me that she published me in her Stories! Maybe for someone this is a trifle, but not for me. Ariana fans will understand me, “added Danira.

Screenshot: instagram.com/verawanggang/instagram.com/arianagrande: Instagram

By the way, the audience of Ariana Grande on Instagram is huge – more than 183 million subscribers have subscribed to the star.

This, undoubtedly, was reflected in the followers of the Kazakh beauty. Within a day after the publication of Stories, about 2,000 new users subscribed to Danira.

