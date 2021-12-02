Astrological forecast for the period from December 2 to December 4 (Natalia Barskaya, astrologer)

The week is running out, tomorrow is Thursday. The Sun and Mercury walk hand in hand along Sagittarius until the end of the week, then Mercury will begin to move away. On Thursday and the first half of Friday, the Moon is in Scorpio, until the end of the week and a little further – in Sagittarius.

The speed of Venus continues to fall, the planet is preparing to go into retrograde motion. At the moment, this is probably the most important thing. Venus and Mars are often referred to as a pair. Venus personifies the image of a woman-lover, Mars – a man-lover. When there is no harmony between them, one of the planets pulls the blanket over itself. At the moment, such a dominant value in this pair is Mars. Is he Ok. Mars walks on Scorpio – the sign where it has maximum power.

In Scorpio, Mars allows himself to roam in full force, which cannot be said about Venus walking in Capricorn. Mars in Scorpio can afford whatever it wants. Venus is now restrained, squeezed and strict. In addition, recently, in the sign of its maximum strength (in Taurus), a very complex, if not unique in its characteristics, eclipse of the Moon occurred. Plus, its speed decreases every day. Venus is uncomfortable, which gives Mars additional power and influence.

It is clear that the functions of Venus and Mars are not limited to love. Venus is responsible in the Zodiac for gold and its equivalents, for collecting, art, partly for the stock markets, etc. Mars, depending on the circumstances, he is a warrior, warrior, military man, soldier or military leader. Mars is also a police officer, sportsman, and firefighter. Lover? Not now, Venus is not up to it.

All of the above applies only to the background, the end of the week itself is normal.

By the signs of the zodiac

Aries

The weekend is bright and sociable. At the end of the working week, Aries will have to restrain increased irritability and even jealousy, in extreme cases – a sense of rivalry.

Taurus

There may be disagreements with the inner circle of communication due to contradictions in plans for spending leisure time, but this will be the only cloud at the end of the week. In general, everything is fine here.

Twins

We need to be more careful in order to avoid mistakes that may confuse plans at the beginning of next week. At a minimum, it is advisable to refrain from making decisions.

Cancer

The end of the working week is more active than the weekend, but in general, the period can be called normal and even good. If you have to argue, Cancers will be happy with this.

a lion

One should not be afraid of problems, but go to meet them and even provoke their appearance. The situation is such that the harder it is for Leo, the brighter the victory and the better the results.

Virgo

In big or small, everyone has their own, but in general, Virgos are now infallible and effective. People around it will both notice and note.

scales

The Worse the Better? Libras benefit by reducing the capabilities of their opponents. And they continue to bend their line, Libra is right.

Scorpion

Weekend Scorpios come in handy, it’s time for them to relax. Passive rest and communication in a narrow circle of the closest people is encouraged.

Sagittarius

Thursday is normal, nothing special, but on Friday, with the entry of the Moon into the sign of Sagittarius, the influence of the coming eclipse of the Sun will begin to be felt here. Maximum caution will be required, primarily in judgments and statements.

Capricorn

Nice work and nice rest. The only condition is that leisure planning should not be passed on to loved ones, it is advisable to make plans on your own.

Aquarius

It is better to avoid fuss, otherwise mistakes made at the end of the working week will return like a boomerang at the beginning of the next week.

Fishes

The people around them understand that Pisces is right, but they are in no hurry to enter into disputes on their side. You will have to defend your opinion on your own.

Shabbat shalom, friends! I wish you all a pleasant weekend, see you)

