Attack on Ariana Grande’s security details

Singer Ariana Grande fears that her fan, who was arrested in early September for using a knife near her house, will again attempt on her life. The girl went to the Los Angeles Supreme Court, demanding a restraining order to approach 23-year-old suspect Aaron Brown. The fact is that the young man, it turns out, was not the first time he came to her house.

According to 28-year-old Ariana, Aaron Brown “terrorized her for seven months.” On the evening of September 9, when Ariana was at home, the situation became critical: this time Brown came with a large hunting knife. And when the guards asked him to leave, he shouted: “I (expletive) will kill both you and her.” “I fear that, without a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house and try to harm or kill me or my family members.“, – said in the statement of the singer.

LAPD confirmed that Brown has been around the pop star’s home since mid-February. The singer told the court that this is why she does not want to disclose her address to the public, since “the fact that Mr. Brown was able to determine where she lives is very frightening for her.”

Ariana says Brown’s visits were infrequent at first, but in the past two to three weeks they have become regular, with a frequency “almost every day, and sometimes several times a day.” In turn, the leading police detective Peter Dumanis confirmed to the court that Brown, who had a large hunting knife during his arrest, “poses a high level of danger” for Grande.

The judge ended up issuing a temporary restraining order, although Brown is still in custody. At what distance the young man is forbidden to appear at the singer’s house, it is not specified. A hearing in the case is scheduled for October 5.

By the way, in May 2021, Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The artist showed pictures from a secret wedding. And after his star sister, Ariana’s brother also decided to arrange his family happiness and announced his engagement to his boyfriend, actor Hale Leon.

