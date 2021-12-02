Auto lawyer appreciated the new procedure for issuing medical certificates for drivers

https://ria.ru/20211201/medspravki-1761727940.html

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Auto lawyer Dmitry Slavnov called the right decision to introduce a new procedure for issuing medical certificates with mandatory chemical and toxicological research for citizens previously deprived of a driver’s license. According to the expert, thanks to a more serious examination, it will be possible to understand whether a person made a mistake only once, driving drunk , or he regularly uses alcohol, or illegal substances. “A car is a source of increased danger. I believe that this is the right decision if it really applies to those who have already been deprived of their driver’s license,” said Slavnov. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation approved a new the procedure for issuing medical certificates for drivers, it will enter into force on March 1, 2022. The chief freelance psychiatrist-narcologist of the Russian Ministry of Health Yevgeny Brun explained to reporters that the new procedure provides for an increase in the volume of examinations for certain categories of drivers. So, previously deprived of a driver’s license will have to pass a drug test and chronic alcohol use.

