AvtoVAZ sales fell by a third due to lack of microchips :: Autonews

AvtoVAZ sold 26,373 Lada passenger and light commercial vehicles in Russia in November this year, the company said (Autonews has it).

This figure is 30.7% less than the figures for the same period last year. AvtoVAZ explained such results by the ongoing global crisis in the supply of electronic components and the lack of cars in the dealer network.

As for the sales results for 11 months of this year, they amounted to 320 795 vehicles. This is 6% higher compared to the same period last year.

“The situation with the supply of electronic components is gradually improving, but it is too early to predict the exact timing of the end of this crisis. We are taking all possible steps to minimize its impact on production volumes and predict positive sales dynamics for the entire year 2021, ”said Nicolas Maure, President of AvtoVAZ.

Lada Vesta became the best-selling car of AvtoVAZ last month. In November, the Russians purchased 9,035 of these cars. At the moment, the Vesta family includes a sedan and a station wagon, which also have “high” Cross modifications. The cars were equipped with 1.6-liter engines with a capacity of 106 and 113 horsepower, as well as a 122-horsepower 1.8-liter engine. The units work together with a five-speed “mechanics” or a variator. In addition, the model has a Sport modification. This modification received a 145-horsepower 1.8-liter engine.

The second place is taken by Lada Granta (7,231 sold cars of the family). The car is available with 1.6-liter engines with 87, 98 and 106 horsepower. Transmissions – five-speed “mechanics”, “robot” or four-speed “automatic”. This spring, Lada Granta also received an upgraded 8-valve power unit. The motor develops 90 forces and 143 Nm of torque.

The first three are closed by Largus – the cumulative sales of passenger versions and vans were 5,037 vehicles. The standard Largus is offered with a new 1.6-liter 8-valve engine that develops 90 hp. with. and 143 Nm of torque, which replaced the previous 87-horsepower unit. Plus, the updated Lada Largus was equipped with a 16-valve 1.6-liter unit with a capacity of 106 horsepower.

AvtoVAZ has increased retail prices for all of its models since December 1, 2021. This follows from the price lists posted on the official website of the brand. Thus, the cost of Volzhsky Automobile Plant vehicles increased for the seventh time in 2021.

Officially, the reasons for this decision are not reported. Earlier, the head of the state corporation “Rostec” Sergei Chemezov said that the rise in the cost of cars is due to global inflationary processes. These, in turn, drive up the prices of most materials (steel, plastics, metals and electronic components).