Bank of America calls metaverse a “huge opportunity” for cryptoindustry

The metaverse will drive the growth of the digital asset industry and drive the massive adoption of cryptocurrencies as a payment instrument. This was stated by investment strategist Bank of America Haim Israel in a conversation with Business Insider.

“I definitely think they offer great opportunities. […] The metaverse is where we start using cryptocurrencies as money, ”he said.

Israel clarified that the volatility of existing cryptocurrencies will prevent them from becoming the dominant means of settlement. In his opinion, stablecoins will play this role.

The analyst also noted that traditional payment companies will show more interest in digital assets if they become widespread in the metaverse. According to him, there are many options for the interaction of these players with such projects.

Earlier, Grayscale Investments predicted the growth of the annual revenue of the Web 3.0 metauniverse sector to $ 1 trillion. Experts noted that virtual worlds platforms integrated with cryptocurrencies, services DeFi, NFT, decentralized governance and cloud storage have created “new online opportunities” that attract users.

Recall that in November, The Sandbox platform will launch an alpha version of the metaverse.

