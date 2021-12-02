Bank of America named the metauniverses a growth driver for the crypto market

Bank investment strategist Haim Israel is confident that payment companies will show more interest in digital assets if they are represented in the metaverse

Bank of America investment strategist Haim Israel, in an interview with Business Insider, called the metauniverses a growth driver for the crypto market. According to Israel, the development of the metaverse will help secure the status of payment instruments for cryptocurrencies.

The Bank of America strategist believes that cryptocurrencies will not be able to become the dominant means of payments due to the high volatility, unlike stablecoins. Payment companies will show more interest in cryptocurrencies if they are represented in the metaverse, the bank’s strategist is sure.

At the end of November, Adidas hinted at the creation of its own metaverse. Also, the sportswear manufacturer has become a partner of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange.

