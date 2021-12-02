https://ria.ru/20211202/rashkin-1761752068.html
Bastrykin filed an illegal hunting case against Rashkin
2021-12-02T09: 18
2021-12-02T09: 18
2021-12-02T09: 44
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. A criminal case on illegal hunting was opened against the parliamentarian from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin, according to the investigation, on the night of October 29, on the territory of the Lebedka hunting farm in the Saratov region, Rashkin and his accomplices tracked down and shot dead during an illegal hunt moose from a carbine. Then the deputy “took measures to conceal his weapon” and, together with his companions, butchered the carcass with knives and an ax, loaded parts of the animal into the trunk and salon of “Lada Largus” and left. After a while, the car was stopped by the employees of the hunting committee and fishery of the Saratov region, and the crime was revealed, Petrenko noted. Exactly a week ago, on November 25, State Duma deputies, on the proposal of Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, agreed to deprive Rashkin of parliamentary immunity. In addition to criminal, the prosecution decided to bring the communist to administrative responsibility: according to Krasnov, Rashkin was driving with confession As a result of drunkenness, he emanated a “pungent smell of alcohol”, his speech was violated, but he refused to undergo an examination. The parliamentarian himself called the scale of the scandal “completely disproportionate to the gravity of the offense.” According to him, he really killed the moose, but by mistake, since, according to him, he was hunting another animal for which he had a permit. Rashkin also admitted that during the arrest he put forward a different version of what happened (that he was framed), but added that he adjusted his position immediately after returning from Saratov to Moscow. In a criminal case on illegal hunting he faces up to five years in prison, although a fine is possible, follows from the Criminal Code. The accused is now in hospital after a planned operations.
Then the deputy “took measures to conceal his weapon” and, together with his companions, butchered the carcass with knives and an ax, loaded the animal’s parts into the trunk and the cabin of the “Lada Largus” and left.
After a while, the car was stopped by employees of the Committee for Hunting and Fisheries of the Saratov Region, and the crime was revealed, Petrenko noted.
Exactly a week ago, on November 25, the State Duma deputies, on the proposal of the Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, agreed to deprive Rashkin of his parliamentary immunity.
In addition to criminal charges, the prosecution decided to bring the communist to administrative responsibility: according to Krasnov, Rashkin was driving with signs of drunkenness, a “pungent smell of alcohol” emanated from him, his speech was violated, but he refused to be examined.
The parliamentarian himself called the scale of the scandal “completely disproportionate to the gravity of the offense.” According to him, he did kill a moose, but by mistake, since, according to him, he was hunting another animal for which he had permission.
In a criminal case on illegal hunting, he faces up to five years in prison, although a fine is possible, it follows from the Criminal Code.
The accused is now in hospital after a planned operation.
