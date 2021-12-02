Beeline owners sold cell towers for almost a billion dollars

Installation of a 5G cell tower at Uralmash. Yekaterinburg, cellular communications, telecommunications, mobile communications, cell tower, 5G cell tower, fifth generation of mobile communications, fifth generation

Veon Receives $ 957 Million For Sale Of Cell Towers
Photo:

VimpelCom’s parent company (Beeline brand) Veon has sold its cell towers. The organization received $ 957 million from the sale. The buyer was Service-Telecom. This was reported by the press service of “Beeline”.

“VEON announces the successful completion of the transaction for the sale of a portfolio of antenna mast structures in Russia to Service-Telecom Group of Companies. The perimeter of the deal included 100% of shares of JSC National Tower Company owned by VEON and about 15,400 antenna mast structures, ”the press service said.

The deal amounted to $ 957 million (RUB 70.5 billion). According to media reports, Veon initially wanted to raise $ 970 million from the sale.

