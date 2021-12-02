https://ria.ru/20211202/sanktsii-1761910938.html

Belarus commented on new Western sanctions

Belarus commented on the new sanctions of the West – Russia news agency, 02.12.2021

Belarus commented on new Western sanctions

Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei said that, despite the pressure from the West, Minsk is ready for cooperation both on a bilateral basis and in

MINSK, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that, despite the pressure from the West, Minsk is ready for cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within the OSCE. basis, and within the OSCE, “Makei said, speaking Thursday at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm, which was broadcast online. According to him, Belarus will welcome any honest steps that will contribute to defusing tensions and restoring mutual trust in Europe. . On Thursday, the US, UK, Canada and the EU announced new sanctions against Minsk. This is the fifth sanctions package since last year’s presidential elections in Belarus, after which protests took place in the country. Belarus’s relations with Western countries deteriorated sharply after the presidential elections in the republic, which were held in August 2020, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time. Unauthorized mass opposition protests took place in the country, which, among other things, were suppressed by law enforcement officers with the help of special equipment and special means. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that protests in the country are being coordinated from abroad. Lukashenko accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. The European Union, Great Britain, USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations.

