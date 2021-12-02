Belarusian Foreign Ministry promised a tough and asymmetric response to EU sanctions – RBK

Belarus will take asymmetric, but adequate measures in response to sanctions against 11 companies and 17 individuals, since the restrictions are aimed at “strangling” the country’s economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic said.

Photo: Mikhail Voskresensky / RIA Novosti



Minsk considers the fifth package of sanctions introduced by the European Union against companies and citizens of Belarus as a “hypocritical blow” that tough but adequate retaliatory measures will be taken. This is stated in a statement on the website of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

“Exclusively as a response, we, as stated earlier, will take tough, asymmetric, but adequate measures,” the ministry said.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, European officials “have invented some kind of aggression”, not paying attention to common sense and the facts provided and Minsk’s attempts to curb illegal migration. The ministry added that the European Union continued the course of “demonizing” the country, and the purpose of imposing sanctions was “to economically strangle Belarus, to make the life of Belarusians as difficult and as difficult as possible.”

The European Union, the Foreign Ministry continued, does not pay attention to the “appeals of millions of Belarusian workers”, which, according to the Ministry, demand the abolition of “barbaric” sanctions measures. “Tens of thousands of Belarusian citizens and their family members, European consumers, suppliers, businessmen and companies will suffer. Such “little things” mean nothing to them when they want to play geopolitics, “the ministry said, adding that the sanctions meet European business interests, and their adoption will allow them to get rid of competitors.