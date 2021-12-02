Ben Affleck complimented his ex-lover Jennifer Lopez: “Where are you hiding your fountain of youth?”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez has become the new main character of the American edition of InStyle. To create the material, which was included in the new issue, the editors of the magazine attracted many close friends of Lopez and people who left a noticeable mark in her life – they complimented Jen and told what exactly they love her for.

Among such people was Lopez’s former lover – 48-year-old actor Ben Affleck, to whom she was engaged from 2002 to 2004. In his address to Jen, he not only praised her for her incredible ability to work and inexhaustible energy, but also noted that she has not changed at all in appearance since the beginning of the 2000s, which many fans immediately perceived as flirting.

Where do you hide your fountain of youth? Why do you look the same now as you did in 2003, and at best I look like I’m over 40?

– Affleck asked his ex-lover.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jen didn’t disregard Ben’s remark. In her response, she noted that he is funny, and that he also looks good.

I thought I knew something about work ethics, but I was shocked to see how she treated her work day in and day out. Calmly and stubbornly she walked towards her goal. She remains the most hardworking person I have met in the industry to this day. She has a lot of talent, but she also worked hard to achieve success, and I’m happy that she finally got what she deserves.

– expressed his opinion about Jennifer Ben in the same InStyle article.

Recall that both Lopez and Affleck are now experiencing a difficult period in their personal lives. Jennifer is struggling to maintain a relationship with her 45-year-old fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. Ben, at the beginning of the year, broke up with his beloved Ana de Armas, but recently the girl herself provoked rumors of their reunion. She posted a photo with a pendant in the form of a half of a torn heart around her neck, the other part of which Ben had worn. However, no official confirmation that Ben and Ana are back together has yet been received from the stars themselves.

