Ben Affleck first spoke about his affair with Jennifer Lopez



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they did not even try to hide their romance, which was resumed in the spring of this year, the actor still has not commented on the current situation in any way. And now, in his interview with the Wall Street Journal, Affleck decided to tell about what he thinks about his love story with Lopez, and about the future of their relationship.

First of all, Ben confessed – he feels that he is just extraordinarily lucky. After all, many people do not get a single truly happy chance in life – as far as their personal life is concerned. But fate gave him such a chance for the second time. And if the first time he suffered a fiasco, now he does not intend to miss his chance. Affleck stated that he believes that his love story with Lopez is “extraordinarily beautiful” and that one day he may even undertake to write down how it all happened. And now he is just extraordinarily happy. And he tries to be the best version of himself in everything – as a person and as a father of his children. And in the future she hopes to become a good husband for Lopez.

He and his beloved try to spend as much time together as possible – as much as their work schedules allow. However, they do not forget their five children – three Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the Lopez twins and her ex-husband Mark Anthony. Ben and Jennifer have already become friends with the whole company, and they all celebrate the holidays together. So, they spent the recent Thanksgiving Day in every way. And they all plan to be together again for Christmas. Moreover, as it became known from an insider, Ben is planning some completely unusual gift for Jennifer for the holiday. And he wants to make sure that this year Christmas will be very special for their entire children’s team and will be remembered for a long time.