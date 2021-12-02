Ben Affleck gave a rare interview about relationship with Jennifer Lopez

While there are skeptics who don’t believe in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romance, it’s safe to say this is the reunion of the year! Actors still rarely comment on their relationship. Recently, however, Ben made an exception: in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, he shared some details of the whirlwind romance with J. Lo. “I think it’s wise not to tell everything about my relationship. One of the hardest lessons I have learned is that it is unwise to share your secret with the world. I now truly value privacy in all aspects of my life. My life now reflects not only the person I want to be, but also the person I feel myself to be. Yes, not perfect, but someone who tries very hard and cares about being honest, sincere and responsible. It’s hard to say who benefits more from not getting into gossip, ”Affleck said.

He added that the story of how they got back together was “great,” but the actor has no plans to reveal the details of the reunion anytime soon: “Maybe one day I’ll tell you, I’ll write it all down and then burn it.”

Last week, the couple celebrated their first (since the resumption of the romance) Thanksgiving Day together. Bennifer sparked reconciliation rumors shortly after Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez fell apart. Ben and Jen first started dating in 2002 (they met on the set of the rom-com “Gigli”) and soon got engaged. They planned to get married in September 2003, but postponed the wedding and eventually broke up in January 2004.