Ben Affleck made a surprise announcement

Ben Affleck tries not to comment on his relationship with J. Lo, but made it clear that he is very serious.

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Ben Affleck spoke to the Wall Street Journal about the priorities in his life.

Read the best materials of the section on the page “Focus. Lifestyle” in Facebook

“The most important thing is to be a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good person. And, apparently, a good husband. I hope,” he said.

The statements came against the backdrop of his affair with Jennifer Lopez. The couple renewed their relationship 17 years after breaking up on the eve of their wedding in 2004.

The actor stressed that he is not going to publicly discuss what he and the singer have, but he does not hide: he is very happy that fate gave him a second chance, which he intends to use to the fullest. Moreover, Affleck stressed, this applies to both his personal and professional life.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stopped hiding their relationship in the summer [+–]

“I know that others do not even have a first chance. I had a second chance in my career. I had a second chance as a person. Life is difficult, and we always fail and I hope we learn from these failures,” he quotes Ben Affleck edition.

Neither Ben nor Jennifer hide the fact that everything is very serious with them. So, the singer, along with her 13-year-old children, spent Halloween with their children and Affleck’s first wife Jennifer Garner. There are similar plans for Christmas. Since both Affleck and Lopez are currently filming, the Christmas holidays are a great opportunity for them to spend time together, with the whole family.

According to insiders, Lopez and Garner got along well with each other, but they are not going to be friends. Ben Affleck’s women understand that they don’t need to quarrel, because they think about how to create the most comfortable environment for children.

Recently, both Lopez and Affleck have starred in new films. Ben starred in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, and Lopez starred in the romantic comedy First Comer.

We will remind, the sources pointed to a sign that Ben and Jennifer will soon get married.