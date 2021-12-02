Ben Affleck radically changed his image

American actor Ben Affleck, who recently broke up with his beloved Ana de Armas, lit up during the filming of a new film “The Tender Bar”directed by George Clooney.

The celebrity appeared in public in a completely new way. The corresponding photos were published on the actor’s fan page on Instagram. (scroll the news to the end to see it).

So, in the pictures, Affleck was playing softball. He stepped onto the pitch in an orange T-shirt, black shorts, high socks and Puma sneakers, while demonstrating long hair, slimmer body, and shaved off his beard.

Briefly about the celebrity:

Ben Affleck is an American film and television actor, film director, screenwriter and producer. Winner of two Academy Awards: for the original screenplay for Good Will Hunting and for Operation Argo.

In 2017, he was nominated for a Golden Raspberry anti-award for his role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

We will remind, earlier it became known that Affleck no longer wants to enter into relationships with women. A celebrity is going through a difficult parting with actress Ana de Armas.

