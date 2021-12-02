Ben Affleck spoke about the relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

Ben Affleck did his first big interview after reuniting with Jennifer Lopez. The actor spoke to The Wall Street Journal about his feelings and thoughts about their renewed relationship.

The interview was timed to coincide with the premiere of the new film “Tender Bar” directed by George Clooney, where Ben Affleck played one of the main roles. In addition to questions about the filming and career of an actor, the interviewer could not, of course, not ask about the most interesting topic for everyone – about their relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

We will remind, J. Lo and Ben Affleck met 17 years after their separation. Now the couple openly demonstrates newly flared feelings and constantly spend time with each other.

“I am very lucky that I got a second chance,” – these touching words were said by Ben Affleck when the conversation touched Jennifer Lopez.

Although at first the actor was not generous with a detailed response about their relationship, saying that “one of the most difficult lessons that he learned is that it is unwise to share everything with the world.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: BACKGRID USA)

“I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life, around which, in a friendly and straightforward manner, I tell you that I just don’t want to talk about my personal relationships in the newspaper,” the actor said.

But the journalist still managed to reveal Ben Affleck’s feelings a little, so the actor added that their romance is “really the greatest love story.”