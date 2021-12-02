Ben Affleck spoke frankly about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

“The Greatest Love Story”





Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez











Ben Affleck gave a long interview to the American Wall Street Journal, timed to coincide with the release of George Clooney’s new film “Tender Bar”, where the actor played one of the main roles.

In his frank conversation with the journalist, the Hollywood macho first spoke about what he thinks about renewing his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

“I was lucky to get a second chance,” admitted Ben Affleck.

However, the celebrity is reluctant to share the details of his personal life, according to him, “one of the most difficult lessons that he learned is that it is unwise to share everything with the world.”

“It’s much more comfortable for me to have those healthy boundaries in my life, around which, in a friendly and frank manner, I can talk to you, but I don’t want to talk about my personal relationships for the newspaper,” says the actor.

However, after a while Affleck frankly admitted to his interviewer that their relationship with J. Lo is “really, the greatest love story.”

Recall that the first romantic relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ended 17 years ago. The lovers were engaged, but never made it to the altar. Perhaps Affleck and Lopez will take a second chance and bring the matter to the wedding ceremony. Moreover, according to insiders, the actor is seriously going to get married this time.