Ben Affleck talks about “beautiful” romance with Jennifer Lopez for the first time since their reunion

Но актер все еще не готов рассказывать на публику подробные детали фееричного решения вновь сойтись.

Ben Affleck is very grateful to fate that he managed to reconnect with the incredible Jennifer Lopez.

The actor, who has been dating not only his ex-girlfriend but also his fiancée since April 2021, revealed for the first time what was behind the iconic reunion, watched by millions. The story of Ben and Jay’s renewed love literally “blew up” the Internet, and became the subject of rumors and gossip.

“I can definitely say that what is happening in my life is wonderful. And what I really appreciate at this point in my life is that the novel reflects it. This is a good story. Great story. Perhaps one day I’ll tell you everything. Maybe I’ll write a novel and burn it. “

Affleck also spoke candidly in an interview for WSJ. Magazine about how he managed to get a “second chance” not only in his career and personal life, but also as an ordinary person.

Read also: Greetings: 7 uninvited films to New Rock

“Life is difficult. We make mistakes all the time, and we hope to learn from mistakes. The only thing you really need to take advantage of this growth is a second chance. ”

Affleck also noted that his life now reflects not only what kind of person he wants to be, but also what he is at the moment.

“Who is not perfect, but the one who works, who cares about being honest, true to himself and responsible. It is impossible to say to whom this relationship is more beneficial without going into gossip. ”

Meanwhile, last month Lopez in an interview for “Today” said that she still believes in marriage, despite the fact that she herself divorced three times.