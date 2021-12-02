Ben Affleck talks about reuniting with Jennifer Lopez

Affleck also noted that he considers himself lucky because he was able to take advantage of the second chance. “I’m very lucky because I know that some people don’t even get the first chance to start a relationship with someone. This time, I had enough time to reflect on the failures of past relationships, “- said the actor.
The director of Goodbye Baby, Goodbye and Operation Argo, also said that he didn’t always succeed when he got a second chance. “I tried to learn from each situation some experience for myself. What I have now is all my failures and suffering. The most important thing is to be a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good person. And most likely a good husband. Hope“- Ben assured.
Affleck admitted that he was pissed off by rumors and gossip about their relationship with J. Lo. “It is necessary to observe some boundaries. You can speculate about this, but one of the hardest lessons I have learned is that it is unwise to share everything with the world. I don’t want to tell everyone about our relationship. I feel more comfortable when only those close to me know about my feelings, ”the actor said in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.