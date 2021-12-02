Ben Affleck talks about reuniting with Jennifer Lopez

Affleck also noted that he considers himself lucky because he was able to take advantage of the second chance. “I’m very lucky because I know that some people don’t even get the first chance to start a relationship with someone. This time, I had enough time to reflect on the failures of past relationships, “- said the actor.

The director of Goodbye Baby, Goodbye and Operation Argo also said that he didn’t always succeed when he got a second chance. “From each situation I tried to draw some experience for myself. What I now have is all my failures and sufferings. The most important thing is to be a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good person. And, most likely, a good husband. Hope“- Ben assured.