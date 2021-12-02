Best Movies in Cinema, Dec-2021

Going to the cinema for a rolling release is still one of the safest entertainment in town. We will tell you about the prominent upcoming film distribution novelties.

“Gucci House” From December 2

Ridley Scott speaks at Ryan Murphy’s camp site – filming an Italian story of a crime that happened inside the Gucci family (alas, the owner of a fashion house, not rapper Gucci Maine – he also, I remember, once killed someone at home). Balancing between the absurd comedy of mores and the grotesque tru-edge Scott does as well as Murphy; the cast, including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Leto in unrecognizable makeup, not only Murphy, but in general any opponent of good taste would envy. On the other hand, anything that looks appropriate in the form of one-off streaming crafts can easily be annoying to death in high-end Hollywood movies. Be careful.

Details on the topic “The Last Duel”: Sir Ridley Scott Shows Everybody Again How To Make A Movie “The Last Duel”: Sir Ridley Scott Shows Everybody Again How To Make A Movie

Ghostbusters: Heirs From December 2

Back in the 1980s, a movie was made in which comedians from Saturday Night Live and its Canadian counterpart Second City Television were fooling around in a paranormal setting. Ghostbusters became iconic and since then the producers have been trying to replicate its success. At first it was a mediocre sequel, only half replicating the chemistry of the original. Thirty years after the premiere, it was decided to take a new generation of comedians from Saturday Night Live and let them play with the same costumes and props – the result pissed off the audience because they were comics, not comedians. Finally, a picture is released today that somehow turns “Ghostbusters” Into the sentimental adventure of Spielberg’s tailoring … Now the main characters are children (given the presence of the rapidly maturing Finn Wolfhard, we can assume that Spielberg is reproduced here through the prism of Stranger Things). The comedians from the original cast faded into the background, and the wonderful, but not too silly Paul Rudd got a big role. At the same time, almost the most important plot element is a tribute to Harold Ramis – the actor died in 2014, and now the main characters are the grandchildren and children of his character. In general, if you want to feel nostalgic and moved, the movie will work, but fans of jokes on the topic of paranormalism, the absence, in fact, of pranksters in the foreground (together with the rather depressed director Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman) should be alerted.

“West Side Story” From December 9

Surprisingly, for the first time in his long career, the king of spectator cinema has taken on the most spectator genre available. Steven Spielberg has finally directed the musical. The original Broadway production of West Side Story premiered in 1957 and was adapted four years later. Spielberg did not change the timing, or the aesthetics, or the plot of this story of Romeo and Juliet in the New York neighborhoods. His West Side Story is the movie is deeply nostalgic, a loving look at your own youth … The recent death of original songwriter Stephen Sondheim adds a special pathos to this homage. If any of the directors are able to reshoot the classics so that it makes sense to watch them instead of the original, then this is Spielberg.

Details on the topic 2021 is the year of musicals. “Shmigadoon!”, “Annette” and 7 more upcoming films in which they sing 2021 is the year of musicals. “Shmigadoon!”, “Annette” and 7 more upcoming films in which they sing

“Spencer” From December 9

A campy biopic about Princess Diana from the Chilean director Pablo Larrain, known for his campy biopic about First Lady Jackie Kennedy. As always, the delightfully unemotional Kristen Stewart lives on screen for several agonizing days at the royal estate on the eve of the decision to file for divorce. The film has festival regalia and Oscar hopes, but all this looks like only an excuse to make a wide audience go to a picture in a shamelessly melodramatic genre. Well, true lovers of tears and tinsel, who will get maximum pleasure from going to the cinema, do not care about these regalia , so there is no point in mentioning them here again.

Details on the topic Another Boleyn: why the movie “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart is beautiful, but sad Another Boleyn: why the movie “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart is beautiful, but sad

“The sea is worried once” From December 9

Yesterday’s Cannes favorite Nikolai Khomeriki (“977” and “A Tale of Darkness” were shown in the program “Unspeakable” back in the 2000s) returns to auteur cinema after a series of failed blockbusters (Icebreaker, Selfie, Ninth). Returns – and immediately wins “Kinotavr” with the film-fairy tale “The Sea Worries Once”. Unlike the director’s old works, this movie does not in any way comprehend the surrounding reality, moreover, it is deliberately abstract. Young lovers ( she is the daughter of Sergei Bodrogo Jr. Olga ) hide in a house in the woods, and then meet, as it were, themselves, only aged. It seems like a sad, but essentially sugary-sweet movie, ideal for escapism from the slushy Russia of the present.

Spider-Man: No Way Home From December 15

The main intrigue of the next blockbuster “Marvel” about Spider-Man is what role the characters from the previous adaptations of the comic will play here. The appearance of the old villains Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Lizard and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) promises an official trailer; The possibility of a return for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has been hyped up by rumors and fan theories. Depending on whether this opportunity will be realized, there are two options for the development of events. Without the participation of Toby (by the way, great in this role) and Andrew, the next charming and trifling adventure of the youngest Peter Parker will turn out: this time he asks Benedict Cumberbatch to enchant him back into anonymous ( returned Willem Dafoe is an unintended effect of witchcraft ). And with the participation of two old Spiders, you get a charmingly trifling Christmas skit, where a parade of old faces overshadows the effect of a new adventure. In any case, for fans of movie comics of all ages (that is, for almost all viewers, to be honest) the ticket will be worth the money.

“The Matrix: Resurrection” From December 16

Lana Wachowski, without her sister Lilly, made a sequel to The Matrix that no one asked for, but we all definitely deserve it. At first glance, everything is embarrassing here: the entourage, as if from a cosplay scene (where is the signature green flower?), And the plot haze from the “metamet” category, reminiscent of fanfiction, and the grinning actors, as if reunited for the sake of a skit. However, it should be remembered that the original “Matrix”, in fact, was fanfiction, cosplay and parody based on the results of watching anime and gan fuFrom the fusion of the English words gun and kung-fu – the Hong Kong action genre, where gunfights instantly mutate into hand-to-hand combat, and vice versa.-militants throughout the 90s. So the new shameless sequel should not be taken too seriously – it is impossible to outrage the legacy of the work, which itself so impudently outraged the previous fruits of pop culture. The main thing here is still the director’s skill in staging mind-blowing action scenes, and, as they say, you can’t drink it.

“Bergman Island” From December 16

New film by Mia Hansen-Lev, a French director with a reputation as the darling of cinephiles and intellectuals of all stripes. Bergman Island tells the story of a married couple of filmmakers (Vicky Crips and Tim Roth) who spend their sabbatical holidays on the island where Bergman himself once worked. This synopsis does not come close to refuting the director’s reputation, but some refutation is still necessary here. Hansen-Lev is not a soulless intellectual, but a great master in the genre of (meta) melodrama, and the deliberate dryness and detachment of her style only intensify the inevitable emotional catharsis … Like all the other films of the author, “Bergman’s Island” is an autobiographical work, this time based on the break with director Olivier Assayas after 15 years of relationship. It is quite possible that even those who are far from creative professions will see an extremely heartbreaking spectacle.

“Deer horns” From December 16

Even on pre-holiday days, you can’t just go and see a horror movie. Yes, there is a certain deficit of the genre in the rental grid at this time, but there are still decent options. Folk-horror “Deer Horns” was directed by Scott Cooper, who had previously been seen not at all for “bangs”, but for serious dramas with great artists (from “Crazy Heart” with Bridges to “Foes” with Bale). The question is, what made him happy to shoot a horror film commissioned by Guillermo del Toro, because the traditional career trajectory looks exactly the opposite. Perhaps, in 2021, such a question is not entirely appropriate, because over the past few years, new smart horror games have proved to all skeptics that they can be a serious genre too … And there is also a great artist in Antlers – Jesse Plemons from Thinking How To Finish It All. In general, on the days when everyone starts dreaming about Oscars, even the most thoughtful film lovers can go to this movie without undue shame.

“World champion” From December 30

Russian sports cinema “from the creators of Moving Up” (in fact – from the director of Fight with the Shadow) is about chess – that is, about sports, which, as it turned out in the TV series Queen’s Move, is also quite cinematic. If you like to go to premieres right in front of the chimes, then distributors do not offer any special options other than supporting a domestic manufacturer. In this case imposed entertainment looks pretty decent – Khabensky, in the role of dissident grandmaster Korchnoi, is ominously wheezing, Ivan Yankovsky in the role of young grandmaster Karpov is charmingly swaggering. It is possible that this will be the new champion of the Russian film distribution.