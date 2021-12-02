https://ria.ru/20211202/bayden-1761928637.html
Biden announces new plan to fight COVID-19
Biden announced a new plan to combat COVID-19 – Russia news today
Biden announces new plan to fight COVID-19
US President Joe Biden on Thursday presented a new plan to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country in the winter, it does not include the possibility of introducing … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
WASHINGTON, 2 Dec – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden on Thursday presented a new plan to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country in the winter, it does not include the possibility of introducing a lockdown, the speech of the head of state was broadcast on the White House website. “Today I intend to announce our new action plan to combat COVID -19 in the winter … It does not include the possibility of a shutdown (termination of the work of federal agencies in an emergency – ed.) And a lockdown, “the head of state said. Instead, Biden stressed, his administration intends to focus on expanding the scale of testing and vaccination of the US population from COVID-19, the US President said that his new action plan includes five points: increasing access of American citizens to booster vaccines, opening clinics for “family” vaccinations, increasing the availability of free home testing for coronavirus, increasing the number of response groups for pandemic and increased global vaccination efforts. Biden also p rushed private companies to provide employees with paid time for vaccinations against coronavirus. country of travelers within 24 hours prior to departure. Experts predict an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the United States this winter, President Joe Biden said. “Experts say the number of cases of COVID-19 will continue to rise in the coming weeks and this winter. We need to be prepared, “he said, announcing new measures to combat the pandemic. Biden added that two cases of the omicron strain of coronavirus have so far been identified in the United States. He reiterated that this is cause for concern, but not panic.” to fight this option with science and efficiency, not with chaos and confusion, “the president said.
USA
“Today I intend to announce our new action plan to combat COVID-19 in the winter … It does not include the possibility of a shutdown (termination of the work of federal agencies in an emergency – ed.) And a lockdown,” the head of state said.
Instead, Biden stressed, his administration intends to focus on scaling up testing and vaccination of the US population against COVID-19.
The US president said his new action plan includes five points: expanding access for American citizens to booster vaccines, opening clinics for “family” vaccinations, increasing the availability of free home testing for coronavirus, increasing the number of pandemic response teams and intensifying global vaccination efforts.
Biden also called on private companies to provide employees with paid time for coronavirus vaccinations.
On Thursday, the White House announced that the United States, amid the spread of the omicron strain, is extending the requirement to wear masks on transport until March 18 and is introducing mandatory coronavirus testing for all travelers arriving in the country within 24 hours prior to departure from the beginning of next week.
Experts predict an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the United States this winter, President Joe Biden said.
“Experts say the number of COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the coming weeks and this winter. We need to be prepared,” he said, announcing new measures to tackle the pandemic.
Biden added that two cases of the omicron strain of coronavirus have so far been identified in the United States. He reiterated that this was cause for concern, not panic.
“We will fight this option with science and efficiency, not chaos and confusion,” the president said.