Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will support “network updates and hard forks” of the Avalanche, Tezos and Theta Network projects. During the blockchain upgrade, the platform will suspend deposits and withdrawals in AVAX, XTZ and THETA, respectively.

Avalanche

Mainnet update Avalanche will take place December 2 at approximately 21:00 (Moscow time)… Node operators are required to upgrade the AvalancheGo software to version 1.7.0 or higher. Legacy software nodes can be disabled.

❄️❄️ Reminder: #Avalanche Apricot Phase 5 activates tomorrow at 1 PM EST ❄️❄️ Because this upgrade includes protocol optimizations that are not compatible with AvalancheGo – Patrick O’Grady 🔺 (@_patrickogrady) December 2, 2021

Apricot Phase Five (AP5) was activated on the Avalanche testnet on November 23rd. The update includes the following improvements:

atomic transfers of native ANT tokens between X-Chain, C-Chain and P-Chain blockchains;

batching of atomic transactions;

optimization of the algorithm for calculating commissions in the contract chain (C-Chain).

Tezos

The Hangzhou upgrade on the Tezos network will be activated at block 1 916 929, which is expected to be mined on December 3 or 4. Current rating – December 4 at 03:09 (Moscow time)… Bakers using Octez need to update the software to version 11.0.3.

Dear Bakers,

The activation of Hangzhou will take place between December 3rd & 4th.

This means that the @tezos network will officially adopt its 8th amendment, and the 4th in 2021.

To be better prepared for the activation, please read the instructions: https://t.co/xJ0VvDFiaS – Nomadic Labs (@LabosNomades) December 1, 2021

The developers emphasized that the upcoming upgrade will lay the groundwork for the scheduled 2022 consensus update – Tenderbake. It includes the following improvements:

View functions that allow smart contracts to read data from storage of other smart contracts;

the Timelock primitive type that allows you to broadcast transactions to the mempool in encrypted form and decrypt them immediately before signing the block. This is how the developers plan to fight flash bots;

caching data regularly accessed by smart contracts;

introduction of a global table of constants.

Theta network

Theta Network hard fork will take place at block 13 123 789 to be mined December 5 at about 04:00 (Moscow time)… Node operators must update the software, otherwise desynchronization will occur.

Theta protocol v3.2.0 is out, effective at block 13123789 (~ 5pm PT Dec 4)! Https: //t.co/1yP3tJPNg8 Updates: EVM enhancements in preparation for THETA token support in smart contracts, plus RPC support for block range queries Node upgrade instructions: https://t.co/5rm2TTnMaI pic.twitter.com/JL36MSlNqf – Theta Network (@Theta_Network) November 22, 2021

The update includes the following improvements:

preparation for the support of THETA tokens in smart contracts;

improving the functionality and efficiency of the RPC technology.

Recall that on November 30, Bruno hard fork took place on the Binance Smart Chain.

