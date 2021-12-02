Bitcoin Capital AG Launches Two Cryptocurrency ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange | Blockchain24

Bitcoin Capital AG’s offerings on the SIX Swiss Exchange continue to grow with the market as a whole. Bitcoin Capital AG has released two new exchange-traded products on the Swiss SIX Exchange: FiCAS Active Bitcoin ETP (BTCB) and FiCAS Active Ethereum ETP (ETHB), which are actively managed by FICAS AG.

Institutional, professional and private investors in Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the European Union (excluding Hungary) can now invest in new offerings through their bank or broker, as if they were investing in other exchange-traded financial assets such as stocks or bonds.

“Our goal is to provide investors with safe and easy access to digital assets, and we are convinced that cryptoassets will soon become part of the diversification strategy of many investment portfolios,” said Dr. Luca Schenk, Chairman of Bitcoin Capital AG. Two new products, which are based on the most relevant cryptocurrencies, can, through active management, improve overall portfolio risk by reducing underlying volatility. “

The expansion of new services by Bitcoin Capital AG is intended to attract a wider range of investors and comes at a time when interest in cryptocurrencies is growing. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) recently surged to all-time highs, reaching $ 68,789.63, while Ethereum (ETH) is also receiving increased attention.

Bitcoin Capital AG is a family office and subsidiary of FiCAS AG based in Zug, Switzerland. In July, Bitcoin Capital AG introduced the actively managed Bitcoin ETP “Bitcoin Capital Active ETP” on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

An Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) is a derivative security that is traded based on investment instruments such as commodity, currency, stock price or interest rate, as opposed to crypto ETFs, which are 100% backed by the assets they track.

Since the world’s first cryptocurrency ETP was launched on the Swiss SIX Exchange at the end of 2018, several have been developed. Crypto Basket ETP (HODL) Amun, which tracks five major cryptocurrencies, was first listed in 2018. In February 2021, the exchange added the Polkadot ETP.