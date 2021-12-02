Bitcoin exchange FTX.US adds support for Ethereum-based NFT

FTX.US, a US-focused exchange, has opened up the opportunity for users to trade NFT based on the Ethereum blockchain. Initially, the platform only supported assets on Solana.

gm! Ethereum NFTs are live on https://t.co/IER7ate2sU! We’re excited to expand our NFT marketplace, allowing users to buy, sell, and display their Ethereum NFTs alongside their Solana NFTs for the first time! Probably nothing. pic.twitter.com/DREqxvNDVc – FTX – Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) December 1, 2021

According to The Block, the exchange’s marketplace was the first marketplace to offer NFT users on two popular blockchains.

Ethereum remains the leading network in the segment. This is due to the fact that major NFT platforms such as OpenSea and SuperRare mainly issue collectible tokens of the ERC-721 standard, the publication noted.

NFT’s monthly trading volume has been consistently declining since its August peak. The marketplace OpenSea dominates in the sector – in November it accounted for about 96% of the total indicator of $ 1.98 billion.

Data: The Block.

The NFT release feature on the American FTX platform appeared in September. The possibility of making deposits and withdrawals opened in October.

As a reminder, FTX launched a US division in May.

