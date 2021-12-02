Blinken announced the development of sanctions in case of Russian aggression against Ukraine | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the existence of “evidence” that Russia “has prepared plans for significant aggressive action against Ukraine.” He stated this on Wednesday, December 1, following a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga, DW correspondent reports.

“These plans include efforts to destabilize Ukraine from within, as well as large-scale military operations,” the Secretary of State said. It is not yet known whether Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to invade, he said. “But we know that he created the ability to do it very quickly if he so chooses,” added Blinken.

“If Russia continues to follow the path of confrontation with respect to Ukraine, we made it clear that we will give a decisive response, which will include a number of highly effective economic measures, from which we have refrained so far,” the head of American diplomacy said.

Blinken clarified that he would not yet disclose what these sanctions will be. “But we shared our thoughts with allies and partners. And I saw tremendous solidarity on the part of everyone in the determination and intention to take effective measures if Russia invaded Ukraine,” he said. The secretary also said that in the coming days and weeks, Washington will work with NATO countries and partners on the details of these sanctions: “It is very important that Russia understands that any action it contemplates will have serious consequences.”

Blinken also noted that NATO states “take care that Ukraine has the opportunity to defend itself.” The head of the American foreign policy department warned Russia that in the event of its further aggression, the alliance will also strengthen its defenses.

Let us recall that the main topic of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga on November 30 and December 1 was the build-up of Russia’s military presence near the borders of Ukraine. On the second day, the meeting was also attended by the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Georgia Dmitry Kuleba and David Zalkaliani.

