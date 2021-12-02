Blinken called the Minsk agreements a way to overcome tensions around Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US authorities see the implementation of the Minsk agreements as a way to overcome the growing tensions around Ukraine.

“The Russians say that, in their opinion, the Minsk agreements should be implemented. Ukrainians say the same thing. I believe that if this happened, it would at least solve the problem of Donbass in eastern Ukraine, ”Blinken said in an interview with the Latvian TV channel LTV, the transcript of which is given by the press service of the US State Department.

In his opinion, the Minsk agreements have not been fulfilled, because allegedly “Russia has not fulfilled its obligations.”

According to Blinken, the United States “reaffirms its commitment to diplomacy and the implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

He also noted that the future escalation of tension around Ukraine is fraught with the onset of a crisis in bilateral relations between Russia and the United States, as well as in international peace and security.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow would never abandon the Minsk agreements and would demand the implementation of the agreements.

At the end of November, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin considers it important to implement the Minsk agreements as part of the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine.