Blogger Varlamov said he was caught by the police in Liberia

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov said he was at a police station in Liberia. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel. “I am now sitting in some incomprehensible area. It looks like the anti-narcotics department. I am sitting in the chief’s office. There is an angry crowd behind the walls,” he said in a published video. According to Varlamov, he photographed a person who did not want this. Because of what a crowd of local residents gathered and a fight broke out. Later, the police came to Varlamov, locked in the “precinct”. The blogger, as he himself noted, was “evacuated” to the police station. He is accused of having removed “the secret location of slot machines and winning combinations.” He did not give other details, there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

