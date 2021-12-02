https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211010/blondinka-megan-foks-rezko-smenila-imidzh-i-udivila-novym-tsvetom-volos-260393851.html

Blonde! Megan Fox dramatically changed her image and surprised with a new hair color

Blonde! Megan Fox dramatically changed her image and surprised with a new hair color

The actress decided to make a makeover for the sake of filming a new film. Looking at the new pictures of the star, fans can't believe it's Meghan!

TBILISI, 10 Oct – Sputnik. American actress Megan Fox dramatically changed her image and surprised her fans: for the sake of filming a new film, the star turned into a blonde. Fans are used to seeing Fox in the form of a burning brunette, but for the sake of a new project, the star decided to say goodbye to her usual hair color. On her Instagram, Megan shared the results of an unexpected transformation and caused a stir on the Web. In a new photo on social networks, Fox looks unrecognizable: the star dyed her hair ashen blond, but left her dark roots. Fox. It became known that the star has a role in the new film “Bonnie and Clyde.” The director of the project, Chad Verdi, wants to make a modern remake of the classic story about the life of serial killers. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

