Brad Pitt filed another petition against Angelina Jolie

It already seems to us that the war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for custody of their children will never end. On the eve it became known that the actor filed a petition with the Los Angeles Supreme Court with a request to remove the judge who replaced John Uderkirk, who gave the parents the joint right to bring up the heirs. After such a decision, Uderick was dismissed by Jolie herself.

It would seem that in May, Pitt won a victory, having achieved joint custody. But the war of the ex-spouses did not end there, Jolie wanted a reconsideration of the case. She stated about the previous judge’s bias and his connections with Brad’s lawyers.

“The Court of Appeal unanimously refused to tolerate the ethical violations of the private judge who was considering custody and rightly overturned that judge’s decisions. Mr Pitt’s lawyer’s petition to the California Supreme Court demonstrates how they cling to this private judge who showed bias and refused the evidence required by law. It is a matter of concern that, with full knowledge of the unethical behavior and no prior disclosure of their financial relationship, Pitt’s attorney will seek the reinstatement of this private judge. Miss Jolie hopes that Mr. Pitt will join her instead, focusing on the needs of children, their voices and healing, ”Just Jured quoted the actress’s attorney as saying.

Meanwhile, Pitt’s own lawyers intend to defend the actor’s interests and defend his previous victory: “After more than four years of controversial litigation, every day which harmed the children and their father, an important and balanced decision on custody will be completely canceled as a result of an administrative error. which is completely unrelated to the substance of the custody dispute itself, ”they said. It is believed that Jolie had long known about the connections between the judge and the representatives of the ex-spouse and was only waiting for the moment to remove the judge, thereby inflicting a blow on Brad’s positions.