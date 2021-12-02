Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh abandoned his last name

More than four years have passed since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and litigation between the former spouses is still ongoing. And yet, last year Brad got the opportunity visit your children at Jolie’s house, and they can also now visit him regularly at the mansion next door. True, it is not known how much warmer the relationship between the father and the children has become. Fuel was added to the fire by the fact that recently the daughter of Jolie and Pitt, Shiloh, abandoned the surname of her famous father.

Brad Pitt for BrioniThe 14-year-old girl did it not officially, but on her closed page on the social network. Western media found out that Shiloh changed the data in her profile – the owner of the double surname became just Jolie. Insiders are sure that Angelina motivated her to take this step:

This is a serious disdain for Brad and a sign that he might lose Shiloh to Angelina.

We will remind, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014 in a small castle in the south of France. Two years later, in September 2016, the actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. It happened the day after their fight on board a private jet. Us Weekly learned the details of the scandal. During the flight from Nice to Los Angeles, Pitt got very drunk and began to argue with Angelina, Maddox intervened in the quarrel, after which Brad answered him rather rudely, which provoked a fit of anger in Jolie.

Angelina Jolie for GuerlainBefore landing at the Minnesota airport for refueling, Angelina demanded that her husband sober up, but he refused to follow her instructions. Airport officials heard the couple cursing even before the ramp was brought up to the plane. The subsequent separation was accompanied by court hearings and not the most pleasant news about the couple in the media. Over the next 4 years, Brad underwent treatment in a rehab clinic and gave a great interview about the fight against alcohol addiction, and the ex-spouse after that softened significantly towards him.