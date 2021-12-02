Brad Pitt’s Shitty Kiss Gets Shiver in Kirsten Dunst – News

The actress Kirsten Dunst shared her memories of the kiss with the main handsome man in Hollywood with the publication “Famous”. This significant event happened in the distant 90s of the last century, when the actors starred together in the film “Interview with the Vampire”. The actress was then only 11 years old, and she had to portray an adult woman living in the body of a child. According to the plot of the film, the heroine had to look seductively at her partner, and then merge with him in a passionate kiss.

But how do you explain to an 11-year-old actress what a sexy look is? The acting teacher helped, who suggested to little Dunst how to do it. “Imagine that you have hidden your brother’s toy, he is stubbornly looking for it, and you know where it lies, but you don’t say anything. And you have such a mysterious expression on your face. ” In general, the scene was quite successful, but then a kiss followed. And here came a stupor.

By that time, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt became friends with Kirsten Dunst, played with her, joked, supported in every possible way. Therefore, for a girl, a completely adult kiss on the lips at the age of 11 was a real nightmare. “Brad was like an older brother to me, and now this stupid kiss on the lips. Brr. It sucks, ”the actress recalls with a smile. By the way, little Dunst didn’t like the bites on the neck either. Firstly, she was never impressed with playing vampires, and secondly, the person whom she had to bite according to the plot of the film, because of a busy shooting day and working equipment, had a lot of sweat. Therefore, here too, Kirsten had to endure inconveniences in order to make a good take.

Photo: instagram.com/@kirstendunst, still from the movie “Interview with the Vampire (1994)