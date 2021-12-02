Britain imposed sanctions against Belaruskali and five media workers – RBK

Also, the list of persons subject to restrictions included the head of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Andrei Parshin, judge of the Frunzensky District Court of Minsk Natalya Buguk and ex-assistant prosecutor in the same court Alina Kasyanchik.

Restrictions imply a ban on entry into the country for individuals, as well as freezing assets for them and the organization. The British Foreign Office stressed that they had adopted the fifth package of sanctions together with the authorities of the EU, the United States and Canada.

In London, the individuals on the list are believed to be responsible “for repression and human rights violations.” According to the British authorities, they are being held in the republic after the presidential elections since August 2020, the results of which are not recognized by most EU countries. At the British Foreign Office, the journalists who fell under the sanctions were called “propagandists who played a key role in spreading disinformation in Belarus.”

In August, the UK has already banned the import of potash fertilizers and oil products from Belarus in order to “reduce the amount of revenue that goes to the Lukashenka regime.”

London introduced another package of sanctions in December last year and included 29 Belarusian journalists, as well as seven legal entities. Also, British sanctions are in effect against Lukashenka himself, his son Viktor and some Belarusian officials.

New restrictions on Thursday, December 2, were introduced against Belarus by the United States, whose sanctions will affect, among other things, the country’s new national debt, as well as 20 people and 12 organizations (among them Slavkali, Beltechexport and TransAviaExport). In addition, the EU introduced new sanctions, they affected 17 individuals and 11 companies, including Belavia and Belorusneft.