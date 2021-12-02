https://ria.ru/20211202/bundestag-1761857883.html
Bundestag to elect new German chancellor on December 8
Voting of the German Bundestag, which is expected to elect the new chancellor of Germany, will take place on December 8, the press service of the parliament reports.
BERLIN, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Voting of the German Bundestag, which is expected to elect the new chancellor of Germany, will take place on December 8, the press service of the parliament. The press service on Thursday sent out an invitation to journalists for a meeting on December 8 “for the upcoming election of the federal chancellor.” will become the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz. He leads a coalition of Social Democrats with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, which was formed after the September 26 elections to the Bundestag. The current German Chancellor Angela Merkel will terminate her powers with the appointment of a new one.
