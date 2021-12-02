Burning Ethereum Cryptocurrency

Over 1 million Ethereum has been burned on the cryptocurrency network. RBC writes about this, Delovoy Kazakhstan reports.

The altcoin burn process began on August 5 following the London update, which changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Part of the commissions that miners previously received as rewards are now burned. Ethereum on November 10 set an all-time high around $ 4.87 thousand, and today is trading at around $ 4.3 thousand.

The questions are:

-How is the mechanism for burning cryptocurrency? It is supposed to increase the value of the cryptocurrency – does it really work that way and how long-term does it have an effect? Are other cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum also burned?

In August, the London update introduced a new ether-burning mechanism. The transaction fee is divided into two parts: the base cost and the priority fee. The first part is burned and the second is paid to the miners. Burning coins is the process of sending a certain amount of cryptocurrency to a public address that has no private keys available. The decrease in tokens in circulation is used to combat inflation and increase the value of the cryptocurrency.

After the hard fork, Ethereum miners mined about 1.5 million ETH. Burned 1.0 million ETH. So far inflation has been observed. Ethereum could become a deflationary asset with an accelerated rate of burning going forward.

In addition to ether, the Binance crypto exchange carries out quarterly burns of its Binance Coin (BNB). The number of BNB coins burned depends on the number of transactions on the exchange over the last 3 months. Each quarter, Binance burns BNB in ​​proportion to the total trading volume. OKEx, like Binance, also burns once a quarter, but on different dates.

-What volumes will continue to burn Ethereum, should we expect new highs of its rate in connection with this? What is the forecast for the Ethereum rate at the end of 2021 and for 2022?

The average burning rate for all this time is 6.27 ethers per minute. 9 thousand ether or $ 34.6 million are burned per day.On March 31, 2022, the supply of the Ethereum cryptocurrency will peak at 119.7 million ETH, after which the coin will become deflationary. This is evidenced by the data of the Ultrasound Money service.

The cryptocurrency market is a risky asset. The dynamics of the ether rate depends more on external factors than on the burning of commissions. If regulators do not scare investors with draconian laws, then the strengthening of the ether will continue against the backdrop of growing demand. There are two targets on the horizon for buyers: $ 4,900 (by December 18, 2021) and $ 5,700 (by January 15, 2022).

Alpari experts