Sounds like madness. Canada decided to drown Russia in blood for Ukraine
Sounds like madness. Canada decided to drown Russia in blood for Ukraine
Russia will face international isolation and economic collapse in the event of military aggression in Ukraine, the former Canadian Ambassador to … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021 wrote in an article for the Globe and Mail newspaper.
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Russia will face international isolation and economic collapse in the event of military aggression in Ukraine, former Canadian Ambassador to Afghanistan Chris Alexander wrote in an article for the Globe and Mail newspaper. In his opinion, a hypothetical clash between Moscow and Kiev could acquire an international character. , the countries of Central Europe will support Kiev “in this fight.” and politicians have recently begun to assert that Moscow is allegedly concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russia is moving armed forces within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. Moscow emphasized that statements about “Russian aggression” are being used as a pretext for building up the NATO contingent in the border regions. In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the number of Western instructors has increased in Donbas. In his opinion, such actions of the alliance countries can provoke the Ukrainian authorities “into military adventures”, which creates a direct threat to the security of Russia. At the same time, according to the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, Kiev sent 125 thousand soldiers and officers to Donbass, that is, half of the total personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
