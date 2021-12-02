Canada threatened Russia with economic collapse in case of aggression against Ukraine

Former Canadian Ambassador to Afghanistan Chris Alexander wrote in his article for the Globe and Mail that Russia will face international isolation and economic collapse in the event of military aggression against Ukraine.

According to RIA Novosti, a possible clash between Russia and Ukraine could take on an international character.

“A larger and more blatant invasion of Ukraine … will provoke even more bleeding in the Russian economy,” Alexander writes.

In his opinion, the Canadian side should help Ukraine enter NATO, as this will help to strengthen the country’s combat capability and reduce the EU’s energy dependence on Russia.

In addition, the ex-ambassador spoke in favor of the introduction of preventive sanctions against Moscow.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland threatened Russia with “serious economic steps and sanctions” in the event of “aggression” against Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington would be ready to impose large-scale economic sanctions against Moscow in the event of an allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the attempts of NATO states to turn Ukraine into an “anti-Russia”.