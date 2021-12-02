https://ria.ru/20211202/kanada-1761858287.html
Canada will support Russia in the Arctic Council, Ambassador said
Canada will support Russia in the Arctic Council, Ambassador said – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
Canada will support Russia in the Arctic Council, Ambassador said
Canada will support Russia during its chairmanship of the Arctic Council, wants to develop bilateral cooperation, said Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T16: 23
2021-12-02T16: 23
2021-12-02T16: 23
St. Petersburg
Canada
arctic council
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151735/69/1517356953_0: 2400:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_439fb16409cc7bef2e76db795b2512b6.jpg
ST PETERSBURG, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Canada will support Russia during its chairmanship of the Arctic Council, wants to develop bilateral cooperation, said Canadian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Alison Leclair. “Russia is currently chairing the Arctic Council, she presented a very interesting program, and we support Russia in strategic priorities and, of course, here there is synergy, there are common challenges, “she said during a panel session dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Arctic Council at the Arctic: Present and Future Forum. According to her, Canada is committed to supporting Russia, and in terms of bilateral relations for Canada interaction with the Russian Federation is very important. “Canada is committed to supporting Russia … And from the point of view of our bilateral relations, as an ambassador, I must say that we want to develop our bilateral interaction and cooperation with Russia, this is very important for us, this is something that we must work on even more substantively, because we have our common tasks, including within the framework of activities Of the Arctic Council, “she added. The forum, which is attended by more than 2.5 thousand guests from 40 regions of Russia and 15 countries, takes place in St. Petersburg on December 2-4. The organizer of the forum is the interregional public organization “Association of Polar Explorers.” The Far North. Attention will be paid to the implementation of scientific Arctic projects within the framework of the Year of Science and Technology 2021 program, the involvement of Russian scientists and universities in them, as well as the preliminary results of the research work of the Polar Foundation.
https://ria.ru/20211110/kanada-1758340348.html
St. Petersburg
Canada
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151735/69/1517356953_150:2285:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_20d479442fd99c093b2ec4282c4fd719.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
saint petersburg, canada, arctic council, russia
Canada will support Russia in the Arctic Council, Ambassador said
“Now Russia is chairing the Arctic Council, it presented a very interesting program, and we support Russia in strategic priorities and, of course, there is synergy here, there are common challenges,” she said during a panel session dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Arctic Council, at Forum “Arctic: Present and Future”.
November 10, 09:50
Ambassador announced Russia’s intention to cooperate with Canada on the situation in Syria
According to her, Canada is committed to supporting Russia, and from the point of view of bilateral relations, interaction with the Russian Federation is very important for Canada.
“Canada is committed to supporting Russia … And from the point of view of our bilateral relations, I, as an ambassador, must say that we want to develop our bilateral interaction and cooperation with Russia, this is very important for us, this is what we must work even more substantively, because we have our common tasks, including within the framework of the activities of the Arctic Council, “she added.
The business program of the forum includes more than 50 events in the following areas: social policy, economics, infrastructure of the Arctic zone, science and technology, ecology, international cooperation, integrated security of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation, regional development and creative industries of the Far North. Attention will be paid to the implementation of scientific Arctic projects within the framework of the Year of Science and Technology 2021 program, the involvement of Russian scientists and universities in them, as well as the preliminary results of the research work of the Polar Foundation.