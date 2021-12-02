https://ria.ru/20211202/kanada-1761858287.html

Canada will support Russia in the Arctic Council, Ambassador said

Canada will support Russia in the Arctic Council, Ambassador said – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

Canada will support Russia in the Arctic Council, Ambassador said

Canada will support Russia during its chairmanship of the Arctic Council, wants to develop bilateral cooperation, said Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T16: 23

2021-12-02T16: 23

2021-12-02T16: 23

St. Petersburg

Canada

arctic council

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151735/69/1517356953_0: 2400:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_439fb16409cc7bef2e76db795b2512b6.jpg

ST PETERSBURG, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Canada will support Russia during its chairmanship of the Arctic Council, wants to develop bilateral cooperation, said Canadian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Alison Leclair. “Russia is currently chairing the Arctic Council, she presented a very interesting program, and we support Russia in strategic priorities and, of course, here there is synergy, there are common challenges, “she said during a panel session dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Arctic Council at the Arctic: Present and Future Forum. According to her, Canada is committed to supporting Russia, and in terms of bilateral relations for Canada interaction with the Russian Federation is very important. “Canada is committed to supporting Russia … And from the point of view of our bilateral relations, as an ambassador, I must say that we want to develop our bilateral interaction and cooperation with Russia, this is very important for us, this is something that we must work on even more substantively, because we have our common tasks, including within the framework of activities Of the Arctic Council, “she added. The forum, which is attended by more than 2.5 thousand guests from 40 regions of Russia and 15 countries, takes place in St. Petersburg on December 2-4. The organizer of the forum is the interregional public organization “Association of Polar Explorers.” The Far North. Attention will be paid to the implementation of scientific Arctic projects within the framework of the Year of Science and Technology 2021 program, the involvement of Russian scientists and universities in them, as well as the preliminary results of the research work of the Polar Foundation.

https://ria.ru/20211110/kanada-1758340348.html

St. Petersburg

Canada

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151735/69/1517356953_150:2285:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_20d479442fd99c093b2ec4282c4fd719.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

saint petersburg, canada, arctic council, russia